Coronavirus pandemic: Ferrari begins production of respiratory valves

April 18, 2020, 04:39 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Coronavirus pandemic: Ferrari begins production of respiratory valves

- Ferrari is producing respiratory valves at its Maranello plant

- The company also plans to manufacture other equipment to aid medical workers

Ferrari has commenced production of respiratory valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant. The move is part of its initiatives in support of health workers treating Coronavirus patients. The department, where car prototypes are usually built; is producing these thermoplastic components using additive manufacturing technology.

Some valves have been developed by Mares, a diving equipment manufacturer, tailor-made to fit their masks so as to create emergency masks to assist patients suffering from respiratory failure. Other fittings are being supplied to Solid Energy, who will use them to transform Decathlon snorkel masks into aids to protect healthcare workers exposed to infection.

Ferrari 488 Exterior

In the next few days, Ferrari plans to manufacture multiple equipments that are already being distributed by some of the companies involved, with the coordination of the Italian Civil Protection, to various Italian hospitals including those in Bergamo, Genoa, Modena, and Sassuolo as well as to health workers in the town of Medicina, near Bologna.

  • Ferrari
  • 488
  • Ferrari 488
