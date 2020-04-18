Please Tell Us Your City

  • Cadillac Blackwing model confirmed for CT5-V with 650bhp V8

Cadillac Blackwing model confirmed for CT5-V with 650bhp V8

April 18, 2020, 09:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
- Positioned above the already powerful V variants of the American sedans

- The 6.2-litre supercharged V8 will be mated to a manual transmission

Cadillac discontinued the CTS last year and replaced it with a new model called CT5. However, instead of calling the performance version of the replacement as CT5-V (like the CTS-V), the American carmaker is introducing a new Blackwing iteration which will form the new high-performance lineup. Which means a more powerful, track-ready CT5-V Blackwing is coming.

However, it is a known fact that Blackwing is the name of a V8 engine in the Cadillac’s stable. After calling the entire performance line-up with the name of an engine, not all Cadillac Blackwing models will have a Blackwing engine, clarifies the carmaker. What is clear at this point is that the CT5-V Blackwing will become the hottest and track-ready sports sedan in the American market when it arrives. It will be powered by an updated version of CTS-V's 6.2-litre supercharged V-8 punching out close to 650bhp. All the firepower is likely to be sent to the rear wheels only through either a 10-speed automatic or a six-speed manual gearbox. This means that the Cadillac will be the only vehicle in its class to have a three-pedal setup. Underpinning the CT5-V Blackwing will be the latest generation of Cadillac/GM's Alpha platform.

Cadillac CTS Exterior

Apart from that, a CT4-V Blackwing is coming too. It won’t get the screaming V8, but a smaller turbocharged V6. With the Blackwing performance division, Cadillac aims to take on the competition like Mercedes-Benz’s AMG, BMW’s M-division, Audi RS and Alfa Romeo’s Quadifoglio. The CT5-V Blackwing will lock horns with the likes of Mercedes-AMG E63 S, BMW M5, Audi RS6 and RS7, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio, Porsche's Panamera Turbo S, and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Prices are expected to undercut its German competition, starting at around 85,000 USD.

