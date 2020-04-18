Please Tell Us Your City

  • New Nissan X-Trail leaked ahead of its official debut

New Nissan X-Trail leaked ahead of its official debut

April 18, 2020, 10:36 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Nissan X-Trail leaked ahead of its official debut

Spy shots of the fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail have leaked online, which completely reveal its exterior and interior styling. The SUV will be showcased globally later this year.

The leaked images reveal the two-tier split-LED headlamps setup, a larger V-motion grille and a new bumper. Overall, the fascia is that of a butch SUV. Around the back, it features new LED taillights and a tweaked bumper. The boxy exteriors give it a muscular stance.

Nissan Kicks Interior

The cabin is an all-new affair with a new dashboard layout that is highlighted by a large free-standing infotainment system. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster and the front occupants also have an option of wireless charging. Other features include a panoramic sunroof, paddle-shifters and multiple driving modes.

Nissan Kicks Interior

As far as powertrains are concerned, we expect the fourth-gen Nissan X-Trail to continue with the existing petrol and diesel engines. Nissan is also expected to offer a hybrid powertrain at a later stage.

Nissan Kicks Exterior

Nissan is undecided on whether it will launch the new X-Trail in India. The Japanese carmaker briefly introduced the second-gen X-Trail in India between 2009-2014. If launched in India, the Nissan X-Trail will rival the Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

Image Source

  • Nissan
  • X-Trail
  • Nissan X-Trail
  • Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks Facelift
