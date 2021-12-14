Hyundai Tucson flunks with zero-star in Latin NCAP crash test

- Test model was equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX mount points

- New-gen model scores five-star in Euro NCAP

The current-generation 2021 Hyundai Tucson has undergone the stringent Latin NCAP crash test totalling to nought. The selected variant of the five-seat SUV was equipped with dual front airbags, seatbelt pretensioner, seat belt reminder, ISOFIX points, and ABS with EBD.

The Tucson scored 51 per cent in adult occupant protection, a mere four per cent in child occupant protection, 50 per cent in pedestrian protection, and seven per cent in safety assist systems. In the front impact test, the Tucson offered good protection to the driver and passenger’s neck, chest, and head. The footwell area was rated as stable while the bodyshell was rated steady and capable of withstanding further loadings.

It is to be noted that this crash test pertains to the current-generation Tucson. Meanwhile, the all-new Tucson that was launched globally a few months back has scored a full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test. To know more about it, click here.

The Tucson that is currently on sale in India is available with both petrol and diesel powertrain options along with an all-wheel-drive configuration for the diesel guise. The prices start at Rs 22.69 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 27.47 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom. Hyundai India has also commenced working on the Tucson facelift that is expected to be launched in the country sometime next year and you can know more about it here.