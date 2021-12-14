BMW iX first batch sold out

- Offered as a CBU model

- Bookings for the second batch to commence in Q1 2022

BMW launched its first pure-electric iX in India yesterday with an introductory price tag of Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom). The Bavarian carmaker has now announced that the electric SUV has been sold out and the deliveries of the first lot will commence in early 2022.

The iX is not only the carmaker’s first EV but also marks a new chapter in design and technology. Although based on the X5, the iX flaunts distinct elements like the vertical kidney-grille, 21-inch air performance wheels, sleek LED headlamps with dual-horizontal DRLs, frameless doors, flush-fitting door handles, and a panoramic glass roof. A unique touch is the front badge that integrates the filler neck for windscreen washer fluid while the rear badge holds the rear-view camera with a cleaning system.

The philosophy of minimalism and sophistication can also be seen in the cabin with a new polygonal two-spoke steering wheel, a 12.3-inch display for the driver, a 14.9-inch infotainment system with curved display and smartphone connectivity options, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, four-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and electrically adjustable front seats. The driver assistance tech on offer includes lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, front collision warning, and more.

The electric motors on the BMW iX source power from a 71kWh battery pack and are tuned for an output of 320bhp and 630Nm of peak torque. While the WLTP range is claimed at up to 425km, the iX supports both AC and DC charging. The iX customers also get a complimentary 11kW wallbox charger along with their purchase.

The BMW iX rivals the likes of the Audi e-tron, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and Porsche Taycan. We have seen the iX in person and you can know more about it here.