India car sales analysed – November 2021

As the auto industry continues to reel under the shortage of semiconductors, the month of November brought in relief to select automakers in the country. The auto industry registered 2,45,262-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 2,86,235-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 14.3 per cent. As compared to October 2021, car sales have dropped by 5.7 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors continue to retain the top-three positions in the country. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in November 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

The country’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki is significantly affected by the shortage of semiconductors in the country. Recently, the company revealed that the availability of semiconductors has shown some signs of improvement, thereby resulting in improved production and a reduction in the waiting period for some of the car models. That said, the semiconductor supply is yet to fulfil the automaker’s requirement.

The company registered 1,09,722-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 1,35,775-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 19.2 per cent. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Wagon R 16,853 16,256 4% Swift 14,568 18,498 -21% Alto 13,812 15,321 -10%

Hyundai

Hyundai registered a 24.2 per cent drop in sales last month, wherein the company sold 37,001 units as compared to 48,800 units sold in November 2020. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Creta 10,300 12,017 -14% Venue 7,932 9,265 -14% Grand i10 Nios 5,466 10,936 -50%

Tata Motors

Indian automaker, Tata Motors has registered a healthy 37.6 per cent growth in sales. The company sold 29,780 units in November 2021 as compared to 21,640 units sold in the same period last year. In terms of M-o-M sales, Tata Motors witnessed 4.6 per cent growth in sales last month. The following is the graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Nexon 9,831 6,021 63% Punch 6,110 - - Tiago 4,998 5,890 -15%

Mahindra

Mahindra has retained the fourth rank in the country in November 2021. The company sold 19,400 units last month as compared to 17,971 units in November 2020, thereby registering a sales growth of eight per cent. The top three sellers for the company last month are as follows.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Bolero 5,442 6,055 -10% XUV300 4,005 4,458 -10% Scorpio 3,370 3,725 -10%

Kia India

Kia India continues to be the fifth bestseller in the country in November 2021. The company sold 14,214 units last month as compared to 21,022-unit sales in November 2020, thereby registering a drop of 32.4 per cent. The top two Kia models sold in the country are as follows.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Seltos 8,859 9,205 -4% Sonet 4,719 11,417 -59%

Toyota

The Japanese automaker, Toyota registered a healthy growth of 52.8 per cent in November 2021. The company registered 13,002-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 8,508-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Innova Crysta 6,300 2,192 187% Urban Cruiser 2,850 2,832 1% Glanza 1,904 2,428 -22%

Honda

Despite of a 45.4 per cent drop in sales last month, Honda has outsold Renault in India last month. The company sold 5,457 units in the country in November 2021 as compared to 9,990-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-two bestsellers for the company in India last month are as follows.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth City 2,666 3,523 -24% Amaze 2,344 4,706 -50%

Renault

French automaker, Renault sales dropped by 50.4 per cent last month. Renault has been outsold by Honda by just 455 units last month, wherein the former registered 5,052-unit sales in November 2021 as compared to 10,181-unit sales in the same period last year. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last week are as follows.

Models November 2021 November 2020 Growth Kiger 2,062 - - Triber 1,843 4,809 -62%

Volkswagen

German automaker, Volkswagen has witnessed an impressive 123 per cent growth in sales last month. The company sold 3,154 units in the country last month as compared to 1,412 units sold in November 2020. Of the total sales, 2,849-unit sales are from the Taigun alone.

Nissan

Nissan sales have grown by 161 per cent in India in November 2021, with cumulative sales of 2,651 units last month as compared to 1,017-unit sales in the same period last year. Of the total sales, 2,292 units are from the Magnite alone.

MG Motor

MG Motor had registered a drop of 40.4 per cent in sales with 2,481 units sold last month as compared to 4,163-unit sales in November 2020. Of the total sales, 1,210 units were from Hector alone, while 1,018 units have been contributed by the Astor.

Skoda

Skoda India registered 2,196-unit sales last month as compared to 1,056-unit sales in November 2020, thereby registering a growth of 108 per cent. Of the total sales, 1,876 units were from the Kushaq alone.

FCA

FCA registered 1,052-unit sales from the Jeep Compass as compared to 709-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 48.4 per cent.

Citroën

Citroën marks its presence in the Indian market with the C5 Aircross. The company will introduce its second product, the C3 in the country sometime in 2022. Back in November, the company sold 52 units of the C5 Aircross in India.

Conclusion

The shortage in semiconductor supply is expected to affect car sales in the country in December 2021. However, the lucrative year-end discount offers on the available stock are likely to boost car sales across the manufacturers in the current month.