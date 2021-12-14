Hyundai India inaugurates a new showroom in Maharashtra

- Located in Kalyan, Maharashtra

- 10-day service campaign organised across India

Hyundai India has further expanded its sales network with the addition of a new showroom in Mumbai. The new dealership is situated at Shivkrupa Commercial Complex, next to Reliance petrol pump, Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road, Kongaon and is managed by Modi Hyundai. The dealer operates two other showrooms that are located in Malad and Kanjurmarg, Mumbai.

The dealership is spread across an area of 8,500 square feet while the workshop is located at Plot no. 8A/4, Saravali MIDC, Kalyan - Bhiwandi Road, near Kilburn Engineering company, Kalyan. Besides this, Hyundai has announced a 10-day service campaign across all its workshops from 11 December to 20 December. To know more about the program, click here.

Recently, Hyundai India revealed its future product strategy to introduce new electric vehicles in India. The carmaker that currently has the Kona Electric will have a total of six EVs in the country by 2028 and you can read more about it here.

Meanwhile, Hyundai retailed a total of 37,001 units in November 2021 thereby reporting a dip in domestic sales by 24 per cent. For the detailed sales report, click here. Last month, Hyundai also introduced new variants for the Alcazar three-row SUV and to know about it, tap here.