CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai India inaugurates a new showroom in Maharashtra

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    421 Views
    Hyundai India inaugurates a new showroom in Maharashtra

    - Located in Kalyan, Maharashtra

    - 10-day service campaign organised across India

    Hyundai India has further expanded its sales network with the addition of a new showroom in Mumbai. The new dealership is situated at Shivkrupa Commercial Complex, next to Reliance petrol pump, Kalyan-Bhiwandi Road, Kongaon and is managed by Modi Hyundai. The dealer operates two other showrooms that are located in Malad and Kanjurmarg, Mumbai. 

    Hyundai Front View

    The dealership is spread across an area of 8,500 square feet while the workshop is located at Plot no. 8A/4, Saravali MIDC, Kalyan - Bhiwandi Road, near Kilburn Engineering company, Kalyan. Besides this, Hyundai has announced a 10-day service campaign across all its workshops from 11 December to 20 December. To know more about the program, click here.

    Hyundai EV Car Charging Input Plug

    Recently, Hyundai India revealed its future product strategy to introduce new electric vehicles in India. The carmaker that currently has the Kona Electric will have a total of six EVs in the country by 2028 and you can read more about it here.

    Meanwhile, Hyundai retailed a total of 37,001 units in November 2021 thereby reporting a dip in domestic sales by 24 per cent. For the detailed sales report, click here. Last month, Hyundai also introduced new variants for the Alcazar three-row SUV and to know about it, tap here.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Hyundai Tucson flunks with zero-star in Latin NCAP crash test
     Next 
    Mahindra produces 18,261 passenger vehicles in November 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6323 Views
    46 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • hyundai-cars
    • other brands
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?
    youtube-icon

    Hyundai Kona Electric Can It Replace Your Car?

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    6323 Views
    46 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai India inaugurates a new showroom in Maharashtra