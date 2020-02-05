Hyundai Tucson facelift unveiled at Auto Expo 2020; launch in March

-Mid-life update for Hyundai’s flagship SUV

- BS6 compliant 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

The Hyundai Tucson facelift has been showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. This is a mid-life update for Hyundai’s flagship SUV and is expected to be launched in the country later this year.

This update for the Tucson sees it get new LED headlamps, redesigned grille, refreshed bumper, multi-spoke alloy wheels as well as reworked LED tail lights. The fuel filler cap and tail-gate also receives a design update.

The cabin is standard Hyundai fare with the Tucson getting features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360 degree camera setup, leather upholstery, power front seats and Hyundai’s India-specific Blue Link connected car technology.

The petrol engine on offer is a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre unit producing 151bhp/192Nm while the BS6 compliant diesel engine on offer is also a 2.0-litre unit producing 184bhp/400Nm. Both engines are being offered with an automatic gearbox as standard. The Hyundai Tucson rivals the likes of the Jeep Compass as well as the much larger Isuzu MU-X.