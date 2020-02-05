Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

- Fitted with Maruti Suzuki Genuine Accessories

- Newest Maruti to get factory fitted CNG option

Joining the company of the likes of the Futuro-E, Swift hybrid and S-Cross petrol-automatic at the Auto Expo 2020 is the S-Presso CNG. The S-Presso is the sixth car in the Maruti Suzuki’s line-up to be available with a factory-fitted CNG option. While the pricing is yet to be revealed, we expect it to go on sale shortly after the Expo.

Another highlight of the S-Presso CNG at the Expo pavilion was Maruti’s genuine accessories fitted on it. This includes the 14-inch machine-cut alloy wheels, decals and body cladding all around the car, chrome bar on the tailgate, red highlights on bumpers, and a blacked-out roof spoiler. Even on the inside, there are contrast red highlights on the doors, dashboards and floor carpets.

Powering the S-Presso CNG is the same 998cc petrol engine. Although official figures haven't been divulged yet, we expect the CNG variant to put out slightly less power compared to the standard car’s 67bhp and 90Nm. It might also be available with an AMT apart from the standard five-speed manual transmission when it goes on sale in coming months.