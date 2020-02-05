Tata HBX concept (H2X) debuts at Auto Expo 2020

- Closer to production version of H2X Concept shown at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

- Production version of HBX will rival the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100

Tata Motors has unveiled the HBX mini-SUV concept. Codenamed the Hornbill, the production version of the HBX will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 when launched.

“The HBX SUV showcar, a product which will define a completely new segment, offering a stunning package of true SUV design, nimble performance, and class leading space” said Guenter Bustchek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.

The Tata HBX features a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing the DRL and turn indicators while the lower unit houses the head lights. Also on offer is a large single slat grille, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, high mounted stop lamp and rear bumper mounted number plate recess. The concept car feature rugged knobby tyres with the spare placed on a roof-mounted carrier.

Inside, the Tata HBX concept features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The production model is expected to be powered by an 86bhp 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The production version of the HBX is expected to be launched later this year.