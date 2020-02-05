Please Tell Us Your City

  • Tata HBX concept (H2X) debuts at Auto Expo 2020

Tata HBX concept (H2X) debuts at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 10:07 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata HBX concept (H2X) debuts at Auto Expo 2020

- Closer to production version of H2X Concept shown at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

- Production version of HBX will rival the Maruti Ignis, Mahindra KUV100

Tata Motors has unveiled the HBX mini-SUV concept. Codenamed the Hornbill, the production version of the HBX will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Mahindra KUV100 when launched.

Tata H2X Right Side

“The HBX SUV showcar, a product which will define a completely new segment, offering a stunning package of true SUV design, nimble performance, and class leading space” said Guenter Bustchek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors.

The Tata HBX features a split headlamp design, with the upper unit housing the DRL and turn indicators while the lower unit houses the head lights. Also on offer is a large single slat grille, C-pillar mounted rear door handles, dual-tone alloy wheels, high mounted stop lamp and rear bumper mounted number plate recess. The concept car feature rugged knobby tyres with the spare placed on a roof-mounted carrier.

Tata H2X Right Rear Three Quarter

Inside, the Tata HBX concept features a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The production model is expected to be powered by an 86bhp 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit. The production version of the HBX is expected to be launched later this year.  

  • Tata
  • H2X
  • Tata H2X
  • Tata HBX
  • HBX
Auto Expo

Read all Auto Expo 2020 related articles now!

Read More
