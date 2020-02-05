Kia unveils Sonet compact SUV for India at Auto Expo 2020

- Rival to the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon

Kia has unveiled the Sonet compact SUV (codenamed QYI) for the Indian market at the Auto Expo 2020. The compact SUV, when launched, will be Kia’s third vehicle in India after the Seltos SUV and Carnival MPV.

The Sonet compact SUV is expected to be offered with Kia’s 1.5-litre diesel and petrol engines as well as the 1.0-litre turbocharged unit powering the Hyundai Venue. These are expected to be offered with both manual and AT options.

In terms of exterior design, you get the typical Kia features like the Tiger nose grille, flared wheel arches LED headlamps and chunky wheels. However, Kia claims the Sonet's cabin is made for the young, social, connected, tech-savvy Indian. The cabin is fitted with a 10.25-inch infotainment and navigation system with UVO Connect and a Bose premium audio system.

Kia has not showcased the interiors of the Sonet but we expect that it will be standard Kia fare and get features like a touch screen infotainment system, climate control, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, rear arm rest and possibly a full digital instrument cluster.

This car is a rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Tata Nexon and is expected to be launched in India later this year.