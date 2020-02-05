Tata Altroz electric hatchback unveiled at Auto Expo 2020

- Similar lithium-ion battery as the Nexon EV

- Powered by single permanent-magnet AC motor

- Expected launch later in 2020, priced around Rs 10 lakhs

Tata’s second new all-electric offering in the market will be the Altroz EV and it has been unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020. The Altroz EV neatly fits in with the company’s theme for the event - “Connected India with Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions”.

The Altroz EV borrows its battery pack and electric motor from the Nexon EV. A lithium-ion battery pack powers a permanent-magnet AC motor which drives the front wheels. Details about performance is awaited, but Tata is targeting an ambitious range of 250-300km in a single charge. A three-pin wall mounted charger will be offered as a bundle with the Altroz EV, with 25kw DC fast charging capability with a 0-80 percent time of around one hour.

The Altroz EV, like the Nexon, gets a unique Teal Blue paint and electric blue accents all around to set it apart from the petrol/diesel variants. Ice blue accents also adorn the interior, but the highlight inside is the floating centre console.

Tata has not revealed the exact launch date of the Altroz EV, we expect it to be launched before end-2020. The Altroz EV is expected to be available in three variants with prices hovering around the Rs 10 lakh mark.