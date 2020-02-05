Kia Carnival MPV launched at Auto Expo 2020; prices start at Rs 24.95 lakhs

-Three variants and three colour options

-2.2-litre diesel mated to an eight-speed automatic

The Kia Carnival has been launched in India at Rs 24.95 lakhs (all-India, ex-showroom). There are three variants and one diesel engine options across three colours. Kia claims that the Carnival has already garnered 3500 bookings. We have already driven the Carnival and you can read about that by clicking on this link.

Exterior highlights of the Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, you get a dual tone cabin, dual zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, arm rest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer and tachometer separated by a digital MID. Depending on the variant, you can have the Carnival as a seven-seat model, eight-seat model as well as a nine-seat model (Prestige variant only). The Carnival measures in at 5.11 metres and with a wheelbase of 3.06 meters putting it well ahead of the Innova Crysta in terms of dimensions.

The Carnival is being offered with a 2.2-litre diesel producing 197bhp/440Nm. This engine can only be had with an eight-speed automatic.

The Kia Carnival is a unique offering for its price. It’s a full sized luxury MPV in a part of the market populated by cars like the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, BMW X1, Volvo XC40 as well as the Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Prices for the Kia Carnival (All-India ex-showroom)

Kia Carnival Premium 7 Seat- Rs 24.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival Premium 8 Seat- Rs 25.15 lakhs

Kia Carnival Prestige 7 Seat- Rs 28.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival Prestige 9 Seat- Rs 29.95 lakhs

Kia Carnival limousine 7 Seat VIP- Rs 33.95 lakhs