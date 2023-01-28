Hyundai i20 N Line prices increased by Rs 16,500

- All variants get a uniform price hike

- iMT gearbox discarded for standard i20

Hyundai India has hiked the prices of the i20 N Line yet again. The sportier version of the standard i20 gets an upward price revision of Rs 16,500. This hike is uniform across all the variants and the hatchback now has a starting price of Rs 10.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai i20 N Line is powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine which churns out 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. It comes mated to a six-speed clutchless manual transmission (iMT) and a seven-speed DCT unit. Interestingly, the i20 N Line remains the only version to be offered with the iMT gearbox as the drivetrain was recently discontinued for the standard i20.

The i20 N Line is slotted above the standard i20 and gets sporty-looking elements such as red-coloured front brake callipers, a roof spoiler, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an electric sunroof, rear disc brakes, a dual-pipe exhaust, and black leatherette upholstery with ‘N’ motifs.

Except for the i20 N Line, the portfolio also comprises the Venue N Line which makes use of the same turbo-petrol engine but is mated only to a DCT unit.

In other news, Hyundai India recently launched the Grand i10 Nios facelift and Aura facelift which have a starting price of Rs 5.68 lakh and Rs 6.30 lakh, respectively. Both the siblings get updated exterior styling along with added features.