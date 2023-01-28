CarWale

    Hyundai i20 prices hiked; iMT variants discontinued

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Hyundai i20 prices hiked; iMT variants discontinued

    - Turbo variants get expensive by Rs 21,500

    - Prices of diesel variants remain unchanged 

    Hyundai India has rejigged the variant line-up and increased the prices of the i20. The hatchback that is offered in both petrol and diesel variants gets a hike of up to Rs 21,500. Furthermore, the iMT variants of the turbo-petrol versions have been discontinued and can only be had with DCT gearboxes. 

    Hyundai i20 Dashboard

    The 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine is available in Magna, Sportz, Asta, and Asta (O) variants. While both the Magna and Sportz variants get costlier by Rs 11,500, the higher Asta and Asta (O) trims get dearer by Rs 16,600. 

    Hyundai i20 Right Rear Three Quarter

    All i20 turbo trims get a uniform price hike of Rs 21,500. The Hyundai i20 now has a starting price of Rs 7.19 lakh and goes up to Rs 11.83 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The i20 sits above the recently launched Grand i10 Nios and is offered with features such as a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, seven-speaker Bose stereo system, auto headlamps, and ambient lighting. 

    The 1.2-litre engine on the i20 produces 82bhp and 115Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual and an IVT gearbox, Meanwhile, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel put out 118bhp and 99bhp, respectively. The transmission options include a seven-speed DCT and a six-speed manual gearbox. 

    Hyundai i20 Image
    Hyundai i20
    ₹ 7.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
