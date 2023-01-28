CarWale

    Maruti Alto K10 Xtra Edition debuts; launch in India and price reveal likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Maruti Alto K10 Xtra Edition debuts; launch in India and price reveal likely soon

    - The Alto K10 Xtra Edition features cosmetic updates inside out

    - Powered by the same 66bhp, 1.0-litre petrol engine

    Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Alto K10 Xtra Edition ahead of its launch and price announcement that could take place in the coming weeks. Compared to the regular K10, the Xtra Edition received cosmetic updates inside out.

    On the outside, the Maruti Alto K10 features contrast-coloured Paprika Orange colour for the front and rear skid plates as well as the ORVMs, wheel arch cladding, and an upper spoiler. The model continues to offer a large single piece grille,sweptback headlamps, steel wheels with silver wheel covers, and halogen tail lights.

    Updates to the interiors of the Alto K10 Xtra Edition are limited to an Orange styling kit visible on the door handles. Also up for offer is a seven-inch SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system,  steering-mounted controls, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, a speed alert system, and a seat-belt reminder system.

    Under the hood, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Xtra Edition is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that develops 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. Transmission options are likely to be limited to a five-speed manual unit.

