Maruti Suzuki eVX concept showcased – Top feature highlights

Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki grabbed eyeballs with the eVX electric concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Interestingly, Maruti’s parent company Suzuki Corporation has also announced its product strategy for the coming years. As per the regulatory filing, the company will introduce its first electric vehicle in India in FY 2024, followed by five new electric vehicles by FY 2030.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX has a length of 4,300mm, a width of 1,800mm, and a height of 1,600mm. The fascia is highlighted by boomerang-shaped split LED headlights and raised bonnet. Further, the electric SUV gets a blanked-off grille and silver skid plate to highlight the SUV's character.

The battery electric vehicles will hold 15 per cent of the total powertrains being offered. The side profile of the eVX EV is highlighted by strong creases, flared wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. The rear section gets sleek LED taillights that run the width of the boot and a sporty coupe-like roofline.

As for the interior, at the time of launch, the electric SUV will offer premium upholstery, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and multiple airbags.

The Maruti Suzuki eVX will be the first model from the company to offer an electric powertrain. The power output figures are not known for now and will be known at a later date. The upcoming model will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack and deliver a driving range of 550km.