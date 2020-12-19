Hyundai flags off Great India Drive 4.0

- Great India Drive 2020 edition will explore locations throughout the country

- The fourth edition will be driven in the all-new i20

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has set in motion the fourth chapter of its 2020 Great Indian Drive; this year with the all-new i20. The latest iteration of the campaign is based on the motto – ‘Progress for Humanity’ emphasizing on the importance of social values in the new normal.

This year’s expedition will witness the i20 exploring destinations all around the country like Dalhousie, Goa, Jaisalmer, Narkhanda, Bhimtika Caves, Indore, Puducherry, Ooty, Kerala, and the newly inaugurated Atal Tunnel. CarWale is a part of the adventure as well and stay tuned to know more details about our quest. It will also enable us to test the aptitudes of the all-new i20 on different terrains throughout the country.

Commenting on the drive, Mr. S. S. Kim, Managing Director & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), said, “Our Global Vision holds a strong significance in today’s context and as we adapt to this new normal, ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will encapsulate Humanity’s progress in the face of adversities. As new possibilities emerge, Hyundai is also advancing its product offerings for India and here leading the way is the all-new i20 a perfect example of modern & advanced technologies for Indian Millennial customers. In this new normal ‘Great India Drive’ 4.0 will mark the progressive journey into the next decade as we emerge stronger out of 2020 and move into 2021.”

The all-new Hyundai i20 was launched at an introductory price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in 24 variants across three engine options and eight colour options. To know the variant-wise details, click here. We have driven the i20 and you can read our first-drive review here.