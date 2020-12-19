Renault India announces price hike from January 2021

- Renault India to hike prices by up to Rs 28,000

- The company will launch the Kiger sub-four metre SUV in the country soon

Renault India has announced a price hike of up to Rs 28,000 on its entire range of vehicles with effect from 1 January, 2021. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants. The price increase is a result of the steadily increasing input costs across the spectrum, including input costs for steel, aluminium, plastics, and other affiliated costs.

Renault India currently sells models such as the Kwid hatchback, Triber seven-seat MPV, and the Duster compact SUV. The company is currently offering a range of benefits across the product range, details of which are available here.

Renault is also working on a sub-four metre SUV, known as the Kiger, which will be launched in India soon. The brand has already released sketches of the concept model, giving us a peek at the design of the upcoming car. To know more about the Renault Kiger, click here.