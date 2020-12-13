Hyundai Creta seven seater spotted in India; will rival new Mahindra XUV500

- Creta seven seater spied for the first time in India

- Will be launched in India in H2 2021

- Will rival the new Mahindra XUV500, and the Tata Gravitas

Last week, we revealed the launch details of the all-new Hyundai Creta seven-seater SUV. Now, the yet unnamed Creta seven-seater has been spotted testing in India for the first time.

The spy shots clearly reveal the additional length of the SUV, that's visible past rear axle. The Hyundai Creta seven-seater will feature a longer overhang, and a unique styling at the rear. It is likely to feature new wraparound LED tail lamps, a redesigned rear bumper and a larger quarter glass. The prototype features a studded front grille and front parking sensors, while the alloy wheel design is similar to the five-seat Creta. That apart, rest of the bodywork is expected to remain unchanged.

As for the interiors, it's obvious that the Creta seven-seater will get an additional third-row of seats to accommodate two more passengers. Other than that, we can expect the SUV to get more standard features, and perhaps, additional features like 360-degree surround-view camera, HUD, etc.

Engine options would include a 138bhp 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol unit, mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT, and a 113bhp 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor that would be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter automatic. It remains to be seen whether Hyundai will offer the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor in the Creta seven-seater or not.

As mentioned in our previous story, the Hyundai Creta seven-seater will be launched in India towards the end of 2021. It will go up against the upcoming new Mahindra XUV500, Tata Gravitas, and the MG Hector Plus. Expect it to be priced at a premium of around Rs one lakh over the Creta five-seater.

