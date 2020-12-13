CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied testing with production-ready lights; launch confirmed for early 2021

    Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied testing with production-ready lights; launch confirmed for early 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    5,225 Views
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 spied testing with production-ready lights; launch confirmed for early 2021

    -To debut Hyundai’s electric sub-brand ‘Ioniq’ 

    -Will be based on the brand’s new E-GMP platform 

    The South Korean car manufacturer had showcased the codenamed 45 EV Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show last year. Since then, the test mule of the mini-CUV has been sighted several times being tested on public roads. Once again, the prototype has been spotted doing test runs but this time with a production-ready set of head and tail lights. 

    Headlight

    The upcoming 45 EV concept will be underpinned by the brand’s recently revealed Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated architecture for all the electric vehicles to be built under the lineup of its sub-brand Ioniq. Observing the spy pictures, the first electric crossover likely to be named Ioniq 5 features a lattice-shaped front grille and square-shaped LED headlight and tail light units which are finally seen on this prototype. Also seen are the alloy wheels from the displayed concept model. Overall, the upcoming Ioniq 5 has a box-type exterior appearance with minimal clean lines to keep the design simple yet sophisticated. 

    Left Side View

    Not many details are known with regards to its interiors but the Ioniq 5 is likely to be equipped with a reimagined cabin and latest driver assistance tech including lounge-type seats with rotatable front seats and interactive infotainment system. Hyundai has not disclosed information with respect to the electric powerplant of the upcoming EV. However, in a first, the upcoming EV is expected to support vehicle-to-load (V2L) bi-directional charging capability. 

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    The launch of the Ioniq 5 was recently announced by the company for early 2021 followed by Ioniq 6, a sedan and Ioniq 7, a full-size SUV. Hyundai aims an EV share of 8 to 10 per cent globally and eventually fully electrify its lineup in major global markets by 2040. Plan to launch the Ioniq 5 in India looks like a distant prediction as of now. 

    Front View
    • Hyundai Ioniq 5
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    BMW M5 Facelift

    BMW M5 Facelift

    ₹ 1.55 - 2.00 CroreEstimated Price

    When to expect - December 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars