Euro-spec all-new Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid details revealed

The all-new Hyundai Tucson will be introduced with a plug-in hybrid technology in the European market for the first time in spring 2021. With the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, Hyundai’s bestselling SUV in the global market will soon offer the widest range of electrified powertrains in its class.

Hyundai claims that the all-new Tucson plug-in hybrid will be equipped with a powerful and efficient powertrain. The system is based on the third generation 1.6-litre T-GDi Smartstream engine. This is paired with a 66.9kW electric motor with a maximum torque of 304Nm and a 13.8kWh lithium polymer battery. Combined, the gasoline engine and electric motor generates 258bhp and 350Nm of maximum torque. The system is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission (6AT) operated through shift by wire and standard four-wheel drive.

Moreover, the all-new Tucson Plug-in Hybrid is also equipped with an Active Air Flap that adjusts air intake depending on the engine coolant temperature, vehicle speed, and more. The purpose of this function is to minimise air resistance and maximise fuel efficiency. As with all hybrid vehicles, when driving at low speeds, the all-new Tucson plug-in hybrid is powered by the electric motor alone, which results in quiet driving and no fuel consumption. Drivers can also switch to fully electric driving on demand by pushing the respective button, benefitting from an all-electric driving range of over 50kms. The vehicle is equipped with a 7.2kW on-board charger, which enables charging at an EV charging station or home wall box.

Hyundai claims that the battery has been smartly placed to offer generous space and legroom for the occupants. Rear passengers can enjoy 955mm of legroom. The boot space has been increased by nine per cent to offer 558 litres of luggage space with the seats up and up to 1,737 litres (15 per cent more) with the seats folded.

The four-wheel-drive (4WD) is standard on the all-new Tucson plug-in hybrid. It is equipped with Hyundai HTRAC four-wheel drive technology and a Terrain Mode selector for safe driving on challenging terrain. The HTRAC can variably distribute driving power to the front and rear wheels depending on traction conditions and the driving state, while the Terrain Mode selector will optimise power, torque, and braking depending on the road conditions selected by the driver.

The optional Electronically Controlled Suspension (ECS) uses adaptive damping technology to provide versatile driving characteristics, depending on the situation and driver preference. The ECS automatically and continuously controls the vehicle’s dampers to maximise driving comfort and performance. Drivers can also adjust the ECS and steering characteristics by choosing Eco or Sport Mode.

As for the exterior, the new Hyundai Tucson plug-in hybrid features a progressive design, integrating sharp lines, angles and shapes, as well as the signature parametric hidden lights. A host of human-oriented technology features enable an intuitive user experience, including a 10.25-inch digital cluster without a housing and a 10.25-inch AVN display with Hyundai Bluelink connected car services. Bluelink users can also check the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid’s battery charge level and manage charging settings via the app.

As for safety, the vehicle gets Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Parking Collision-avoidance Assist, multiple airbags, and more.