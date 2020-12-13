CarWale
    • 2021 Volvo S60 accessories revealed

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    563 Views
    - Personalisation options for S60 buyers

    - Specially curated equipment

    - Includes comfort, safety and practical accessories

    Volvo India has announced various accessories for the upcoming S60 sedan. Prospective buyers can opt from these personalisation options to add more practicality to their sedan.

    Volvo New S60 Dashboard

    The manufacturer says it has designed the S60 with one sole purpose in mind - a sedan that fits an owner and his lifestyle. As a result, the carmaker has designed many accessories to take care of his/her practical needs. There's an array of child seats and dog harness' to have your children and pets well-protected respectively. Volvo has also designed a special roof box along with roof-mounted load carriers and bicycle holders. There's another option of having the bicycle holder towbar-mounted, which further is a foldable semi-electric one. What's more, customers can buy compartment mats which can be had in plastic or textile materials.

    Volvo New S60 Dashboard

    All of this equipment has been curated taking note of the comfort and safety of passengers. It also looks good, should work flawlessly and hopefully will help the owner make things less complicated. Though the official launch is still a few months away, we have already driven the car to tell you in detail about it. Our review will be live on December 15. Stay tuned.

