Hyundai Creta outsells Maruti Suzuki Swift to emerge as a bestseller in India in May 2021

- Hyundai Creta outsells Maruti Suzuki Swift to emerge as the highest-selling vehicle in the country in May 2021

- Maruti Suzuki loses its pole position for the first time in years

Hyundai Creta, a popular name in the SUV segment has also been a bestseller in its category in India. This time around, Hyundai has added a new feather on its cap as the Creta SUV outsold the country’s record-holding highest-selling vehicle so far, Maruti Suzuki Swift. Interestingly, this is the first time when Maruti Suzuki has lost its pole position to any other brand in the country.

Maruti Suzuki sold 7,005 units of the Swift in India last month, while Hyundai registered 7,527-unit sales for the Creta in the same period to emerge as the highest-selling model in the country in May 2021. Maruti Suzuki’s drop in sales in May 2021 can be attributed to limited product dispatches due to the bi-annual maintenance shutdown announced by the company from 1 May to 16 May, 2021. That said, sales for both Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki Swift are fairly good considering the lockdown restrictions that were imposed in several states due to the second wave of COVID-19.

