Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic launched in India at Rs 8.51 lakh

Volkswagen has further expanded the Polo line-up in India with the launch of a new Comfortline TSI automatic variant, priced at Rs 8.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This new variant is available in five colour options – Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel.

Mechanically, the Volkswagen Polo TSI AT is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI engine which produces 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. In terms of features, the automatic Comfortline variant offers automatic climate control, and a seven-inch Blaupunkt music system which is specific to this variant.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “We are extremely excited to announce the introduction of new trim-line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT for our discerning customers in India. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavor is to continuously engage with customers, by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model, and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”