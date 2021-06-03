Isuzu Motors India announces extension of validity for warranty and service schedules

- Isuzu stretches the validity of service schedules and warranty up to 31 July, 2021

- The company recently launched the BS6 range of models including the D-Max and MU-X

Following the industry norms, Isuzu Motors India has extended the validity of warranty and service schedules for its range of models sold in the country. Isuzu joins the list of brands such as Skoda, BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki who have made similar extensions for the benefit of customers.

According to Isuzu, the warranty of vehicles ending between 1 March and 31 May, 2021 has now been extended up to 31 July 2021. Similarly, the periodic maintenance service due between 1 March and 31 May, 2021, has also been stretched up to 31 July, 2021.

Isuzu India recently launched its updated range of products, including the BS6 D-Max range and the BS6 MU-X. To know all about the updated D-Max range, which also includes the debut of a new Hi-Lander variant, click here. The BS6 MU-X was introduced last month, with prices starting at Rs 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here.