CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Isuzu Motors India announces extension of validity for warranty and service schedules

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,114 Views
    Isuzu Motors India announces extension of validity for warranty and service schedules

    - Isuzu stretches the validity of service schedules and warranty up to 31 July, 2021

    - The company recently launched the BS6 range of models including the D-Max and MU-X

    Following the industry norms, Isuzu Motors India has extended the validity of warranty and service schedules for its range of models sold in the country. Isuzu joins the list of brands such as Skoda, BMW, Volkswagen, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Hyundai, Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki who have made similar extensions for the benefit of customers.

    According to Isuzu, the warranty of vehicles ending between 1 March and 31 May, 2021 has now been extended up to 31 July 2021. Similarly, the periodic maintenance service due between 1 March and 31 May, 2021, has also been stretched up to 31 July, 2021.

    Front View

    Isuzu India recently launched its updated range of products, including the BS6 D-Max range and the BS6 MU-X. To know all about the updated D-Max range, which also includes the debut of a new Hi-Lander variant, click here. The BS6 MU-X was introduced last month, with prices starting at Rs 33.23 lakh (ex-showroom), details of which are available here

    Isuzu D-Max Image
    Isuzu D-Max
    ₹ 16.98 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid revealed for European market
     Next 
    Volkswagen Polo Comfortline TSI automatic launched in India at Rs 8.51 lakh

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

    ₹ 57.30 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • isuzu-cars
    • other brands
    Isuzu D-Max

    Isuzu D-Max

    ₹ 16.98 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Isuzu-Cars

    Isuzu D-Max Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.45 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 20.41 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 19.18 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 19.13 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Isuzu Motors India announces extension of validity for warranty and service schedules