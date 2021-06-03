CarWale
    Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid revealed for European market

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    208 Views
    Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid revealed for European market

    -         Joins Clio, Zoe, Twingo, Megane, Arkana and the commercial line-up of hybrids

    -         Available in Iconic, S, and R.S trims

    Renault is expanding its electrified offering in the European market with the introduction of the Captur E-Tech hybrid. Being one of the most popular models for the French carmaker in the Old Continent, the Captur E-Tech joins the growing line-up which currently includes the Zoe, Clio, Twingo, Megane, Arkana and the commercial vans.

    Left Side View

    To be offered in Iconic, S Edition and R.S Line levels of trim, the Captur E-Tech hybrid uses the same technology that debuted on the Clio E-Tech hybrid. It uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with a 1.2kW lithium-ion battery pack and two electric motors together with an automatic and a multi-mode dog gearbox. The total power output is set at 145bhp translating to a 0-100kmph time of 10.6 seconds and the top speed is clocked at 170kmph. It also has a claimed mileage of 56.6mpg (around 24kmpl).

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Based on the versatile CMF-B modular architecture, Renault claims the E-Tech powertrain benefits from their Formula 1 expertise with the Alpine team. It comes equipped with three levels of battery regeneration, and three drive modes. In the Pure drive mode, the Captur goes all-electric and is the default mode when it’s first switched on. The MySense drive mode adapts to hybrid powertrain automatically depending on the driver’s input and driving condition. It also has a Sport mode that uses the full potential of petrol engine and both electric motors.

    Dashboard

    Renault claims the Captur E-Tech hybrid benefits from the same Five-Star Euro NCAP safety rating as the rest of the line-up. All the other hardware for active and passive safety as well as the driver-assist programs that the French carmaker offers are available with the Captur hybrid as standard.

    The Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid is available to order now in the European markets with the first deliveries promised for August. It is priced from 24,500 Euros (approx. Rs 21.78 lakh).

    Left Front Three Quarter
    Renault Captur Image
    Renault Captur
