Discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on Renault Kwid, Duster and Triber in June

June 04, 2020, 01:44 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
226 Views
Discounts of up to Rs 80,000 on Renault Kwid, Duster and Triber in June

A few Renault India dealerships are offering huge discounts across the model range in June 2020. The benefits can be availed in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus and corporate discounts.

The Renault Duster is available with benefits of up to Rs 80,000, including a cash discount of Rs 15,000 exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 20,000 and no EMI for the first three months. The Triber is offered with benefits of up to Rs 37,000 including an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 7,000 and no EMI for the first three months.

Discounts on the Renault Kwid can be availed to the tune of Rs 39,000, including a cash discount of Rs 10,000, exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, loyalty bonus of Rs 10,000, corporate discount of Rs 4,000 and no EMI for the first three months. The company will soon introduce the BS6 Captur, details of which are available here.

Renault Kwid Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 3.67 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 3.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 3.75 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 3.64 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 3.56 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 3.42 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 3.41 Lakh onwards

