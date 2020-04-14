Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 Renault Captur in the works; launch likely soon

April 14, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Renault Captur in the works; launch likely soon

- BS6 Captur could be launched in the coming weeks

- The model will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

In September 2019, spy images revealed Renault testing a BS6-compliant version of the Captur. The spy image revealed an emission testing device at the rear of the test-mule, indicating the brand’s plan to update the model to comply with the new emission norms.

Now, we can confirm that Renault is indeed working on a BS6 Captur and the model is expected to be launched in the coming weeks, once the lockdown due to the Coronavirus is lifted. The brand has already updated the rest of its product range to comply with the emission norms including models such as the Duster, Kwid and the Triber.

In the BS4 format, the Renault Captur was offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former will be updated to comply with the BS6 emission norms while the latter will be discontinued. The 1.5-litre petrol unit produces 105hbp and 142Nm of torque in its current state of tune. Transmission options were limited to a five-speed manual gearbox.

