  • New Nissan Kicks completely revealed via new spy images

New Nissan Kicks completely revealed via new spy images

April 14, 2020, 06:35 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
11875 Views
Be the first to comment
New Nissan Kicks completely revealed via new spy images

- Completely reveals its front and rear design

- Expected to be launched in Thailand next month

- India launch towards the end of 2020

As the official launch of the Nissan Kicks facelift nears in Thailand, details pertaining to the mid-life update of the Japanese mid-SUV have started pouring in. In a latest round of spy shots, the front and rear design of the Kicks facelift has been completely revealed.

The Kicks facelift incorporates Nissan's new design philosophy, with a large iteration of the V-motion grille and sharper headlamps, which are full-LED units. There's generous use of piano black surrounds around the grille along with chrome accents. The front bumper is a new unit, and so are the fog lamp clusters.

Nissan Kicks Facelift Exterior

As a part of the life cycle update, the Kicks will feature new five-spoke alloy wheels and chrome door handles. Meanwhile, the rear bumper is redesigned to add some sportiness to the SUV. While the taillight design hasn't changed, we expect them to get updated LED light guides.

Powering the Thai-spec new Nissan Kicks will be a 1.2-litre HR12DE e-Power hybrid motor and probably a 1.5-litre petrol unit as well. The latter will be the mainstay for the domestic market here. The Indian version may also get a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a CVT, which will initially make its way into the Renault Duster.

Nissan Kicks Facelift Exterior

The Kicks facelift was earlier expected to make its global debut in Thailand last month, but is now postponed to May due the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. That said, the updated mid-size SUV will debut in its home market (Japan) in June. As for the Indian market, the Kicks facelift could come towards the end of this year or early next year.

Image Source

  • Nissan
  • Kicks Facelift
  • Nissan Kicks Facelift
NEW
