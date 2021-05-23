Renault Captur gets updated with new variants and features

- The Captur range gets a sporty new addition with R.S. Line versions.

- SE Limited edition meanwhile gets new exterior design elements including alloy wheels and contrasting roof.

Renault has enhanced the appeal of the European-spec Captur with addition of two new variants - dynamic R.S. Line and SE Limited. Available for the first time on the Captur, the R.S. Line and SE Limited specifications join existing Play, Iconic and S Edition models, powered by TCe petrol and E-Tech powertrains.

Similar to the R.S. Line versions of the Clio and Megane, the Captur R.S. Line offers sporty design inside and out. The front-end features a Formula One-style front blade low down on the bumper and is finished in contrasting grey, complemented by a honeycomb grille and the striking LED front headlamps with C-shaped signature also echoed in the rear lights. Elsewhere, a grey rear air diffuser, extra tinted rear windows, R.S. Line badges on the wing and tailgate and 18-inch alloy wheels complete the sporty new look.

The Captur SE Limited, meanwhile, sits between entry-level Play and Iconic versions. On the outside, SE Limited models benefit from two-tone paint with a contrasting black roof as standard, while 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and privacy glass bring an extra touch of upgraded design. The new Captur R.S. Line and SE Limited models are available to order now for European customers and buyers in the UK, with customer deliveries available now for Captur SE Limited and August for Captur R.S. Line.