Renault Triber driven: Now in pictures

April 14, 2020, 11:58 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Renault Triber driven: Now in pictures

The Renault Triber has been a game-changer in a segment that's dominated by compact hatchbacks. The Triber is a versatile package, it can haul seven people aboard or five adults and a whole lot of luggage. And all this, while being a sub-four-meter car. So, if you want to know more about it, here's our review of the Renault Triber. But, if that's too much for you to read, let's have a quick look at the compact seven-seater via these set of images.

Renault Triber Exterior

Design has always taken precedence for Renault, and the Triber is one stylish car. It features the French, engineering, sportiness and practicality.

Renault Triber Exterior

Up front, it features projector headlamps as standard while top-spec versions also get LED DRLs.

Renault Triber Exterior

MPVs are typically boring to look in profile, but that's not the case with Triber, as this Renault is pleasing to the eyes. The slight kink at the C-pillar adds a zing to the profile, while the roof rails blend well with the stepped roof.

Renault Triber Exterior

And although the Renault Triber is under four-metres in length, it has a wheelbase of 2636mm, which is longer than the Hyundai Creta.

Renault Triber Exterior

At the back, the eagle-face shaped taillights help break the monotony while the faux skid plates and the bumper claddings add the much-needed ruggedness to the rear.

Renault Triber Interior

If the Triber is stylish on the outside, the interiors are practical laid and quite ergonomic.

Renault Triber Rear Seat Space

What's also interesting is that the Triber gets AC vents in all three rows, and the seats get decent level of adjustability to make space for all passengers.

Renault Triber Music System

The Triber is also feature-packed as it gets an eight-inch infotainment system complete with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The top-spec trim gets four airbags, engine start-stop system, manual AC, and more.

Renault Triber Interior

It gets twin glove boxes with the lower one being a cooled. There’s enough and more storage spaces to stow away your phone, keys or water bottles.

Renault Triber Interior

There’s also a cooled central storage bin that can be used to chill your beverages.

Renault Triber Engine

Under the hood, the Renault Triber uses a 71bhp/96Nm 1.0-litre petrol motor that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. An AMT version will be launched in the months to come.

Renault Triber Cornering

While performance isn’t sprightly, the engine offers good low and mid-range torque to keep up with the traffic.

Renault Triber Boot Space

Another USP of the Triber is that it comes with multiple seating combinations with 60:40 split for the second row and a 50:50 split or the last row. What’s more, the last row of seats can be completely removed to open a whole world of possibilities.

Renault Triber Seat

While the boot space capacity is 31 litres with all rows up, it can be extended to 625 litres with the third row seats removed. That’s massive luggage carry capacity for a compact MPV.

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 6.01 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.54 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.55 Lakh onwards

