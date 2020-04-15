Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Toyota contributes money to Karnataka COVID-19 Relief Fund

Toyota contributes money to Karnataka COVID-19 Relief Fund

April 15, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
30 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota contributes money to Karnataka COVID-19 Relief Fund

- A total of Rs 2 crore has been donated to the Karnataka government authorities 

- The money will be used to help rebuild those lives that were affected by the pandemic

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has handed over its monetary contribution to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19 and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Toyota claimed that Rs 1.35 crore of the total sum was contributed by TKM and was handed over to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The remaining Rs 64 lakh, which was collected from TKM employees, was handed over to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Mr. Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At this hour of crisis, Toyota stands fully committed in support of the communities in overcoming this pandemic which has caused unprecedented distress to humanity. Both Central and State Governments have taken strong decisive and proactive decisions towards containment of the COVID-19 disease. We fully support the enormous efforts taken by them and pray that life in the country take a speedy return to normalcy.”

  • Toyota
  • Fortuner
  • Camry
  • Toyota Camry
  • Toyota Fortuner
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Glanza
  • Glanza
  • Vellfire
  • Toyota Vellfire
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.86 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 35.59 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 32.69 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.8 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 33.91 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.49 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 31.93 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1583 Likes
168228 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3453 Likes
318868 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in