Toyota contributes money to Karnataka COVID-19 Relief Fund

- A total of Rs 2 crore has been donated to the Karnataka government authorities

- The money will be used to help rebuild those lives that were affected by the pandemic

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has handed over its monetary contribution to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Relief Fund COVID-19 and Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

Toyota claimed that Rs 1.35 crore of the total sum was contributed by TKM and was handed over to the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). The remaining Rs 64 lakh, which was collected from TKM employees, was handed over to the Karnataka Chief Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Mr. Shekar Viswanathan, Vice Chairman and Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “At this hour of crisis, Toyota stands fully committed in support of the communities in overcoming this pandemic which has caused unprecedented distress to humanity. Both Central and State Governments have taken strong decisive and proactive decisions towards containment of the COVID-19 disease. We fully support the enormous efforts taken by them and pray that life in the country take a speedy return to normalcy.”