New Nissan X-Trail speculative renderings surface

- Design matches the current Nissan trend

- Offers a convincing look at the next-gen X-trail

Rendering of the next-gen Nissan X-Trail are out and from the images, it looks mighty fine. Now these renderings are based on the official design patent application files that were found last week. But Russian website, Kolesa took it to a whole new level by rendering a complete car out of it.

The new design boasts slim new DRL’s with the headlights placed below. The aggressively sculpted bumper and the V-motion grille adds a lot of character to the front. Overall, the design resembles the other offerings from the Nissan family.

Powering the new X-Trail could be a 2.5-litre or a new 2-litre turbo petrol engine. The X-trail was on sale in India but was discontinued. But does the new car have enough on it to make a return? That remains to be seen.