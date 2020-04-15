Please Tell Us Your City

Toyota helps in ramping up the production of face shields

April 15, 2020, 02:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
Toyota helps in ramping up the production of face shields

- Toyota supports supplier to increase face shield production

- Face shields to be used by healthcare workers

- Carmaker proactive in helping the government with new measures

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has extended its support to a supplier to increase the production of face shields. These will be helpful for the public health workforce and law enforcement agencies in Karnataka with the extension of the lockdown pertaining to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Stumpp Schuele & Somappa Springs Pvt Ltd. is TKM's supplier that had taken an initiative to produce face shields. This manufacturer was making 275 units per day, which with the help of Toyota now has been boosted to more than 5,500 units. And given its expertise, this company is planning to ramp up this production to over 10,000 units per day.

This supplier is based out of Bangalore and is a major manufacturer of springs in India. It is commendable how the manufacturer along with Toyota's help has taken a proactive step to develop and produce these face shields. These will indeed aid the hospitals, healthcare department, diagnostic centres and many more medical facilities that are on the forefront battling against this disease.

Toyota has time and again undertaken different measures including an announcement of Rs 2 crore donation to the Karnataka Government. It also distributed 1,000 essential kits to daily wage workers apart from sanitisers and masks to the police authorities. What's more, 14 buses were also deployed by TKM to help the healthcare department. All these relief initiatives will surely go a long way in supporting the government and help people in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

