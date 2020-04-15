BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG prices start at Rs 5.84 lakh

- BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG is offered in two trims

- The model is powered by the same 1.1-litre four cylinder petrol engine

Hyundai India has revealed the prices for the BS6-compliant Santro CNG, starting at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The CNG variant is available in two trims including Magna and Sportz.

The BS6 Hyundai Santro CNG is powered by the same 1.1-litre, four cylinder petrol engine that produces 69bhp and 99Nm of torque. This engine is paired only to a five-speed manual transmission. The CNG trims are equipped with a fire extinguisher.

Features on the BS6 Hyundai Santro remain unchanged when compared to the BS4 versions. A few feature highlights of the model include seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear washer and wiper, dual front airbags, rear view camera, rear parking sensors and steering mounted controls.

Following are the variant-wise prices of the BS6 Hyundai Santro:

BS6 Santro Era Executive MT: Rs 4.57 lakh

BS6 Santro Magna MT: Rs 5.03 lakh

BS6 Santro Magna AMT: Rs 5.52 lakh

BS6 Santro Magna CNG: Rs 5.84 lakh

BS6 Santro Sportz MT: Rs 5.40 lakh

BS6 Santro Sportz AMT: Rs 5.98 lakh

BS6 Santro Sportz CNG: Rs 6.20 lakh

BS6 Santro Asta MT: Rs 5.78 lakh

BS6 Santro Asta AMT: Rs 6.25 lakh