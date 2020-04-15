Please Tell Us Your City

  Volvo Car India extends warranty till 31 May 2020

Volvo Car India extends warranty till 31 May 2020

April 15, 2020, 03:27 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
Volvo Car India extends warranty till 31 May 2020

- Warranty extended to 31 May 2020 

- Valid for customers whose warranty expires between 22 March – 3 May 2020

To minimise inconvenience to customers due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Volvo Car India has extended the warranty on its cars till 31 May. This will cover customers who had the warranty expiring during the lockdown period beginning 22 March 2020 up until 3 May 2020. The company is continuously assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when required.

This decision follows a series of steps taken by Volvo Car India as part of its overall health and safety plan to mitigate risks associated with COVID-19. Last month, the company had shut all dealerships and allowed work from home to protect its customers and employees against the pandemic. 

Speaking on the occasion, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India Managing Director said, “The health and safety of our employees and customers is of paramount importance for us. We fully support the Government’s lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till 31 May 2020 for customers whose warranty ends between 22 March and 3 May 2020.”

  • Volvo
  • XC90
  • Volvo XC90
  • S90
  • Volvo S90
