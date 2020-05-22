2020 Renault Captur facelift launched in Russia

- Based on the modern B0+ platform

- Gets a 1.3-litre TCe turbo-petrol motor

- Features minor updates to its exteriors and equipment list

The 2020 Renault Captur facelift (read: Renault Kaptur) has been launched in Russia. The crossover is priced from RUB 1,020,00 (Rs 10.79 lakh approx.) and goes all the way up to RUB 1,515,000 (Rs 16.03 lakh approx.).

The Captur facelift you see here is for the emerging markets like Russia, Brazil and India. The one sold in Europe is based on the Renault Clio’s advanced platform. However, with the facelift, the Russian-spec Captur facelift has moved to a comparatively modern version of the B0 platform, called the B0+.

As a part of the facelift, the Renault Captur receives a chrome-embellished grille, updated 17-inch geometric alloys and a new blue colour option. Inside, it gets an eight-inch infotainment system with updated graphics, a new three-spoke steering wheel and improved material quality for the interior plastics.

As for the engine lineup, the Russian-spec 2020 Renault Captur gets an 114bhp/156Nm 1.6-litre petrol motor and a 150bhp/250Nm 1.3-litre TCe direct-injection turbo-petrol motor. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and an X-Tronic CVT.

Closer to home, Renault is working on an update for the Renault Captur, which will be a petrol-only model in the BS6 era. It will be launched in India in the months to come.