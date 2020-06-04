BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked

- BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices increased between Rs 25,000 and Rs 61,000

- The model is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine

Earlier this week, we reported that Toyota has hiked the prices of the BS6 Fortuner in India, details of which can be read here. Now, the company has increased the prices for the Innova Crysta and all other models in the brand’s product range.

The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta is now dearer by Rs 25,000 to Rs 61,000 based on the choice of variant. The BS6 Innova Crysta is available in 18 trims across two powertrain options. The petrol variant is available in six trims while the diesel variant is available in 12 trims.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Innova Crysta include a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Petrol

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 15.66 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 15.71 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 17.02 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 17.07 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 19.00 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 21.78 lakh

Diesel

Innova Crysta 2.4 G MT7 seater, Manual: Rs 16.44 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 G MT8 seater, Manual: Rs 16.49 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.09 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.14 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.47 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.52 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.78 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.83 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 20.89 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 20.94 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 22.43 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.63 lakh