Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked

BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked

June 04, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
3 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices hiked

- BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta prices increased between Rs 25,000 and Rs 61,000

- The model is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine

Earlier this week, we reported that Toyota has hiked the prices of the BS6 Fortuner in India, details of which can be read here. Now, the company has increased the prices for the Innova Crysta and all other models in the brand’s product range.

The BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta is now dearer by Rs 25,000 to Rs 61,000 based on the choice of variant. The BS6 Innova Crysta is available in 18 trims across two powertrain options. The petrol variant is available in six trims while the diesel variant is available in 12 trims.

Powertrain options on the Toyota Innova Crysta include a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.4-litre diesel engine. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 148bhp and 360Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.

Following are the variant-wise prices for the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Petrol

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 15.66 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 15.71 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 17.02 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 17.07 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 19.00 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 21.78 lakh

Diesel

Innova Crysta 2.4 G MT7 seater, Manual: Rs 16.44 lakh 

Innova Crysta 2.4 G MT8 seater, Manual: Rs 16.49 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.09 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.14 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.47 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.52 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.78 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.83 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 20.89 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 20.94 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 22.43 lakh

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.63 lakh

  • Toyota
  • Innova Crysta
  • Toyota Innova Crysta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Toyota Innova Crysta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 19.82 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 18.74 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.05 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.68 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.72 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.68 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Toyota Fortuner Much More Than Just A Macho Looking SUV

Big, burly, and road presence by the bucket loa ...

1631 Likes
174873 Views

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

Toyota Innova Crysta Here’s Why Everyone Wants One

We all know that the Toyota Innova Crysta is a ...

3597 Likes
337018 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz New GLSMercedes-Benz New GLS

17th Jun 2020

90L - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra New TharMahindra New Thar

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

8L - ₹ 10L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Jun 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in