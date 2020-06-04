2021 Toyota Hilux revealed with rugged looks and updated powertrain

- Carries “Invincible” name on the tailgate

- Updated 2.8-litre motor makes more power than before

Toyota has comprehensively updated the Hilux with reworked engine, better suspension set-up and more rugged styling than before. The engine has been pumped up to make more power while the suspension set-up has been improved with the Japanese carmaker’s Dakar experience.

Appearance wise, the new fascia of the Hilux looks typically Toyota with large grille, massive air intakes and imposing bash plate upfront. It adds to the Hilux's go-anywhere credentials. The headlamp design is slightly tweaked as well. Meanwhile at the back, the Hilux tailgate now reads 'Invincible' because, since it’s introduction, the Hiluxes are renowned to be invincible. The pickup can be had in single cab, extra cab and double cab body styles. Along with black 18-inch alloy wheels there are three new exterior colours as a part of the update. These are Emotional Red II, Dark Blue and Oxide Bronze metallic.

The upgraded interior now features a new eight-inch infotainment system but it gets physical buttons for operation. The system also comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The equipment list includes smart entry and push-button start, satellite navigation, automatic air-conditioning, front and rear parking sensors, and a nine-speaker 800W JBL sound system. Being an off-roader, there are a host of packages and accessories on offer as well.

Under the hood, the same 2.8-litre motor which debuted in 2018 now makes 201bhp and a whopping 500Nm. The off-roader can do 0-100kmph in 10 seconds, which is 2.8 seconds quicker than before. The new turbo-diesel’s claimed fuel efficiency is 12.8kmpl. You also get a choice of six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmissions mated to Toyota's reliable four-wheel drive.

Benefiting from their Dakar outing, the new Hilux gets improved suspension and steering geometry as well. These are tuned to offer smoother rides and better shock absorption. The slip differential is electronically controlled and the accelerator response is also tuned for better control. A new tyre angle monitor is also present with the updated driver assistant system.

Sales of the new Toyota Hilux will commence in Europe between July and October this year. It will also go on sale in few of the ASEAN markets before being offered elsewhere. Debuting alongside the Hilux is India-bound Fortuner Facelift, and you can read about it over here.