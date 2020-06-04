Please Tell Us Your City

  • India-bound Jeep Compass facelift revealed

India-bound Jeep Compass facelift revealed

June 04, 2020, 07:14 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1967 Views
India-bound Jeep Compass facelift revealed

- Fresh cosmetic upgrades and new 1.3-litre petrol engine 

- To be introduced in five trim levels – Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S (depending on the market)

Post much wait, Jeep has showcased the European-spec Compass with fresh updates for 2020 . The updated model is due for launch in India in early 2021. The Jeep Compass facelift gets fresh cosmetic and feature updates along with a new petrol engine. The current model in India was introduced in 2017 and the updated model has now received the first major update since its launch. The SUV will be available in five colour options like ivory tri-coat, colorado red, blue italia, blue shade and techno green metallic – all of which can be offered in combination with a black roof. The SUV will be available in five trim levels – Sport, Longitude, Night Eagle, Limited and S (depending on the market).  The 4x4 TrailHawk version with plug-in hybrid technology will be launched later. 

In terms of design, the Jeep Compass facelift features tweaked headlamps and a new grille with traditional seven-slat design. The grille features honeycomb inserts for freshness. The bumpers have been redesigned and the SUV now gets six new alloy wheel design options ranging from 16 - 19 inch.  

Jeep Compass Facelift Interior

The Jeep Compass always had a neatly detailed cabin layout. Most the details from the current model have been carried forward to the Compass facelift. The dashboard has been redesigned and it now gets larger infotainment system with latest version of the UConnect. 

At the time of launch, the Jeep Compass facelift will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV gets a new 1.3-litre, four-cylinder direct injection turbocharged petrol engine. The six-speed manual transmission produces 128bhp, while the six-speed DCT variant produces 148bhp. The vehicle also gets a Sports mode for a more responsive throttle action. The diesel version gets a 1.6-litre Multijet II unit with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) that produces 118bhp. 

Jeep Compass Facelift Rear view

The SUV gets the Frequency selective damping technology to offer a stable and comfortable drive experience. The standard safety feature list includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system and more. 

Post launch, the updated model will compete against the likes of Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson and the MG Hector.

