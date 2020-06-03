Please Tell Us Your City

  BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices increased

BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices increased

June 03, 2020, 01:30 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
673 Views
BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices increased

- BS6 Toyota Fortuner prices increased across the variant range

- The model is available with a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre diesel engine

Toyota India has discreetly hiked the prices for the BS6 Fortuner. The model was launched in the updated guise with no increase in prices. Prices for all variants have been increased by Rs 48,000 each.

Prices for the Toyota Fortuner now start at Rs 28.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model is available with two powertrains across six trims. The prices have been increased just a day ahead of the global debut of the Fortuner facelift, details of which are available here.

The Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options including a 2.7-litre petrol motor and a 2.8-litre diesel mill. The former produces 164bhp and 245Nm of torque while the latter produces 174bhp and 450Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. Also on offer is a 4x4 system.

Following are the new variant-wise prices for the Toyota Fortuner:

Petrol

Fortuner 2.7 4x2 MT: Rs 28.66 lakh

Fortuner 2.7 4x2 AT: Rs 30.25 lakh

Diesel

Fortuner 2.8 4x2 MT: Rs 30.67 lakh

Fortuner 2.8 4x2 AT: Rs 32.53 lakh

Fortuner 2.8 4x4 MT: Rs 32.64 lakh

Fortuner 2.8 4x4 AT: Rs 34.43 lakh

Toyota Fortuner Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 34.22 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 36.22 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 33.4 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 34.22 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 34.48 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 31.99 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 34.79 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 32.07 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 32.5 Lakh onwards

