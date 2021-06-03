CarWale
    Kia India registers sale of 11,050 units in May 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Kia Sonet recorded a sale of 6,627 units last month

    - 4,277 units of the Seltos were sold during the same period

    Kia India registered a sale of 11,050 units in May 2021. The company recorded a market share of 10.7 per cent last month, which is the company’s highest-ever monthly share ever since its launch. 

    The Kia Sonet took the largest part of the pie in terms of sales, clocking 6,627 units last month. This is followed by the Seltos, which has sold 4,277 units. The company also sold 146 units of the Carnival MPV. At the beginning of May this year, Kia India launched the refreshed Seltos, and to read all about it, click here. The company also introduced the refreshed Sonet, details of which are available here.

    Commenting on the sales performance, Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India said, “We are pleased with our sales performance during this challenging environment. The ongoing second wave of COVID-19 pandemic made things tough for all businesses and the automobile industry was no exception, as normal business operations got disturbed. In these tough times, the relentless efforts of our teams and partners enabled Kia India to achieve its highest ever market share of 10.7 per cent. We are confident that the need for personal mobility and pent-up demand will drive the recovery for the entire industry in the months to come.”

    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
