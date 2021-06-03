CarWale
    Next-gen Lexus NX teased ahead of 12 June debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         To share the new platform with RAV4

    -         Likely to debut with both petrol and hybrid powertrain

    Lexus has officially teased the upcoming new-gen NX ahead of its global premiere on 12 June. It will be the second-generation model of the Japanese crossover and will move to a newer platform while adopting evolutionary styling changes over the outgoing model.

    A single teaser image showing the raked C-pillar and LED strip running across the tailgate doesn’t give out many details. It is rumoured that the next-gen NX will make use of a modified version of Toyota’s TNGA-K platform which it will share with the current-gen RAV4. It will help the NX to benefit from the range of petrol and hybrid powertrain options which includes everything from the 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine to the 3.5-litre V6, along with some form of the hybrid option.

    In terms of styling, there will be evolutionary changes carrying forward Lexus’ set design language. It would take cues from the new ES which had set down the new design direction for the Japanese carmaker. It will also benefit from a modern cabin, which had grown passé in the current-gen model.  We also expect newer hardware and creature comforts to be carried forward from the new ES and IS sedans.

    More details of the new-gen Lexus NX will be revealed on 12 June. After it goes on sale in the global markets, we should expect the second-gen NX to make its India debut as well.

