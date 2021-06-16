New-generation Lexus NX - Now in pictures

Taking design inspiration from the LF-Z EV concept, which was unveiled earlier this year, the second generation of the Lexus NX SUV has been revealed globally. It's based on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, and here's a picture gallery of the all-new NX SUV, which is more stylish and feature-loaded than the outgoing model.

As compared to its predecessor, it's a more evolved model, as Lexus says, they are embracing design, electrification, performance, and intuitive technology for the new NX to deliver a long list of firsts.

Under the 'Lexus Electrified' electrification vision, it's for the first time it's being offered as both Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).

The 2022 Lexus NX measures 4,660mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and 1,640mm in height. Its wheelbase at 2,690mm, also has been increased by 30mm.

Based on the Tazuna Concept from the 2019 LF-30 Electrified concept car, the NX’s driver-centred cockpit focusses on connecting the driver to the vehicle.

As a result, both the seven-inch instrument cluster and optional 10-inch Head-Up Display are within the driver’s line of sight conveying all information, updates, and alerts.

Interestingly, there's the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Blind Spot Monitor. Additionally, there are many safety features like Safe Exit Assist and Digital Latch system as well.