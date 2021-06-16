CarWale
    New-generation Lexus NX - Now in pictures

    Ninad Ambre

    381 Views
    Taking design inspiration from the LF-Z EV concept, which was unveiled earlier this year, the second generation of the Lexus NX SUV has been revealed globally. It's based on the GA-K version of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, and here's a picture gallery of the all-new NX SUV, which is more stylish and feature-loaded than the outgoing model.

    Right Side View

    As compared to its predecessor, it's a more evolved model, as Lexus says, they are embracing design, electrification, performance, and intuitive technology for the new NX to deliver a long list of firsts.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the 'Lexus Electrified' electrification vision, it's for the first time it's being offered as both Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) and Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV).

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The 2022 Lexus NX measures 4,660mm in length, 1,865mm in width, and 1,640mm in height. Its wheelbase at 2,690mm, also has been increased by 30mm.

    Dashboard

    Based on the Tazuna Concept from the 2019 LF-30 Electrified concept car, the NX’s driver-centred cockpit focusses on connecting the driver to the vehicle.

    Dashboard

    As a result, both the seven-inch instrument cluster and optional 10-inch Head-Up Display are within the driver’s line of sight conveying all information, updates, and alerts.

    Infotainment System

    Interestingly, there's the introduction of standard Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 and Blind Spot Monitor. Additionally, there are many safety features like Safe Exit Assist and Digital Latch system as well.

    Right Front Three Quarter
    Lexus NX Image
    Lexus NX
