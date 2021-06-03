Volvo Car India to expand its Digital Technology Hub in Bengaluru

- Expansion of Digital Technology Hub in Bengaluru, which will help in strengthening the company’s digital presence in India

- Volvo Car India had opened a spare part warehouse in Mumbai and had set up CKD operations in Bengaluru in 2018

In the last few years, Volvo Car India has been gradually strengthening its foothold in the country. Right from inaugurating a spare parts warehouse in Mumbai to setting up CKD operations in Bengaluru in 2018. The company has been widening its sales and service outreach in the country to cater to its customers in the luxury car segment. As a part of its expansion plans, the company plans to expand its Digital Technology Hub in Bengaluru. The expansion is expected to help the company strengthen its digital presence in India.

The recently appointed Head of Digital Technology Hub, Jonas Olsson, said, “Volvo Cars Digital serves Volvo Cars globally with IT services and solutions. We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services. The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organisation, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars.”

Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Olsson has a deep understanding of India, having been in the country for over 15 years. This rich experience will value add and strengthen Volvo Car India’s core strategy of going digital in all its customer offerings in the future. We welcome him in his new assignment and are confident that he will play a key role in strengthening our digital footprint in India.”