BMW India introduces online vehicle service booking facility

BMW India has introduced an contactless vehicle service booking facility for its customers across the country. BMW car owners can now schedule a service appointment via a website or a smartphone app from their home. The brand promises to provide a fully contactless car service experience from booking a service appointment to making the payment.

In order to book a service appointment BMW has given a website link - www.BMW-contactless.in. If a customer wants to book an appointment, they will need to visit the website and then log in. Once logged in, the customer can choose the service type, select a date and time for pick up and drop, receive an estimated service cost to the owner for approval and lastly make online payment once the service is completed.

BMW has also enabled an app-based service booking via the BMW One app supporting both the Apple and Android OS. There is a smart-video feature exclusively for the app where the mechanics share videos of the service vehicle. A customer can give approvals and also request necessary repairs or service.

Vikram Pawah, CEO, BMW Group India said “At BMW, we strongly believe in leveraging new-age technologies to augment our brands customers centric initiatives. The BMW Contactless Service will play a pivotal role in offering a safe and seamless customer support service to our existing and new customers during this pandemic.”