Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC to be launched in India on 8 June

- To be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator

- Likely to be introduced via the CBU route

German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz revealed its plans yesterday to introduce the Maybach GLS in India next week. This time around, the company has announced the official launch date for the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in India on 8 June, 2021. The upcoming model will be introduced via the CBU route. The GLS is considered to be the S-Class of the SUVs and the upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will offer all the technical and material luxury of a top-class sedan.

Visually, the fascia of Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC sports a large star between two horizontal louvres in the radiator grille that complement the intelligent light system with LED technology. Moreover, the grille features finely curved trim strips on both ends for additional embellishment. The bumper gets a high-gloss black paint finish and chrome underguard that enhances its SUV character. The sides are highlighted by chrome surrounds on the windows and are subdivided by chrome-plated B-pillar facings. Additionally, the vehicle gets all the typical SUV features such as black-painted side sill panels with chrome inserts, 22-inch multi-spoke alloys, and strut-mounted roof rails. As for the rear, it gets sporty LED tail lamps.

As for the interior, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC gets Nappa leather upholstery and chrome detailing on the air vents. The centre of the dashboard is highlighted large touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster is divided into three separately selectable display zones, wherein the two dial instruments and the central display field are positioned between them. All three zones can be intuitively configured using the left touch control button in the steering wheel, will allow a very high degree of individualisation. The driver can individually combine three function and displays that are important for his or her route and driving style. The high-gloss or open-pore wood surfaces of the trim elements, plus the upholstery in Nappa Magma Grey/Black or Nappa Mahogany Brown/Macchiato Beige as standard ensure a very high perceived value.

The upcoming Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will be powered by a 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-alternator. This engine produces 550bhp and 730Nm of torque. An additional 250Nm of torque and 21bhp will be available via EQ Boost. This engine comes mated to a 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

The pricing and other details regarding Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC will be known post its official launch.