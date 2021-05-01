CarWale
    Kia Sonet updated with new logo launched, price starts at Rs 6.79 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    24,702 Views
    -         Gets many new features on the inside

    -         Paddle shifter added to the automatic versions

    Kia India has refreshed the Sonet and Seltos in India promptly after introducing the new company logo and company slogan. Wearing the new Kia logo, the updated Sonet also introduces 10 new advancements and is launched with a starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Right Paddle Shifter

    The rejigged line-up of the Sonet receives two new variants – HTX 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 7DCT and HTX diesel 6AT. In terms of feature addition, the Sonet also get paddle shifters in its HTX 7DCT, GTX+ 7DCT, HTX AT, and GTX+ AT automatic variants. Meanwhile, the other features debuting in the sub-four metre SUV includes first-in-segment rear door sunshade curtains in the top-spec HTX+ and GTX+ trims. Apart from that, it also gets the first-in-segment voice command for the sunroof open and close feature, offered in the HTX, HTX+, GTX+ trim levels.

    Rear Power Window Switches

    In terms of safety, the refreshed Sonet benefits from electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist (BA), and hill assist control (HAC) in the lower variants as well. What’s more, some lower variants are now also added with features like sunroof, smart key with push-button start, remote engine start, chrome door handles, and crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps.

    Kia Sonet Left Rear Three Quarter

    In terms of powertrain, things remain unchanged. So the new Kia Sonet is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel making 99bhp/240Nm and paired either with a six-speed manual or an AT (AT puts out 113bhp/250Nm). There are two petrol engines on offer – 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated either to a six-speed iMT unit or a seven-speed DCT unit. Where the former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm, the latter is good for 117bhp and 172Nm.

    The updated Kia Sonet continues to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger in the lucrative sub-four metre SUV segment.

    The following are the variant-wise prices of the refreshed Kia Sonet:

    Kia Sonet Petrol 1.2

    HTE  5MT - Rs 6,79,000

    HTK  5MT - Rs 7,79,000

    HTK+ 5MT - Rs 8,65,000

    Kia Sonet 1.0 T-GDI

    HTK+ 6iMT - Rs 9,79,000

    HTX 6iMT - Rs 10,29,000

    HTX 7DCT - Rs 10,99,000

    HTX+ 6iMT - Rs 11,75,000

    GTX+ 6iMT - Rs 12,19,000

    GTX+ 7DCT - Rs 12,99,000

    Kia Sonet 1.5 Diesel

    HTE 6MT - Rs 8,35,000

    HTK 6MT - Rs 9,29,000

    HTK+ 6MT - Rs 9,89,000

    HTX 6MT - Rs 10,49,000

    HTX 6AT - Rs 11,29,000

    HTX+ 6MT - Rs 11,99,000

    GTX+ 6MT - Rs 12,45,000

    GTX+ 6AT - Rs 13,25,000

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 6.79 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
