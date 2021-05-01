2021 Kia Seltos launched in India at Rs 9.95 lakh

- Gets 17 new features

- Two new variants introduced

Kia India has launched the refreshed Seltos in India with a starting price of Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Along with the new brand logo that was revealed a few days back, all the variants of the Seltos have also been rejigged with new features and updates. In total, the SUV receives 17 new enhancements many of them being the first-in-segment features.

The HTX Plus AT 1.5 Diesel variant has been discontinued. Instead, two new trims - HTK+ iMT 1.5 Petrol and GTX(O) 6MT 1.4 T-GDI Petrol are the additions to the existing portfolio. The existing lower and mid-variants now get features trickled down from the higher variants making them more value for money. We have curated the variant-wise new features list below.

HTK

The only change in this trim is the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system getting wireless phone projection.

HTK+

Along with all the features available on HTK, it obtains more features making it the most value for money variant in the lineup.

-Beige fabric seats – iMT variant

-Smart-key with remote engine start

-Sunroof with LED roof lamp – HTK+ iMT variant

-Automatic climate control with silver garnish - HTK+ iMT variant

HTX

-Air purifier with ‘virus and bacteria’ protection

-New AI voice commands for sunroof open/close, driver-side window, wind direction control, defroster control, and air intake control.

-Over-the-Air (OTA) map updates

-Brake Assist

-Electronic stability control

-Hill-start assist control

-Vehicle stability management

HTX+

-Gentle brown leatherette seats

GTX (O)

-Black and beige sports leatherette seats

GTX+

-Paddle Shifters (GTX+ 7DCT / GTX+ AT)

Commenting on the launch, Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia India, said, “The refreshed editions of Seltos and Sonet mark the first steps towards our transformation in India and reiterate our new brand purpose of inspiring consumers through products, services and their experiences with the brand. The evolving needs of the customers are at the heart of our product strategy. Since launch, the Seltos and Sonet have been creating benchmarks in their respective segments, and with the additional variants, safety and convenience features, we are taking the game a notch higher. I am confident that Indian customers will keep showering their love on our products, and with these refreshed versions, we are ready to win India’s heart once again.”

Mechanically, the powertrain options remain the same for the Seltos. The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 113bhp/144Nm torque that can be had with a six-speed manual, CVT and now an iMT unit. The 1.5-litre oil burner belts out 113bhp/250Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual and automatic transmission. The potent 1.4-litre GDi unit develops 138bhp/242Nm torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the 2021 Kia Seltos:

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.5

HTE 6MT – Rs 9,95,000

HTK 6MT – Rs 10,74,000

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 11,79,000

HTK+ 6iMT – Rs 12,19,000

HTX 6MT – Rs 13,65,000

HTX IVT – Rs 14,65,000

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.4T-GDI

GTX(O) 6MT – Rs 15,35,000

GTX+ 6MT – Rs 16,65,000

GTX+ 7DCT – Rs 17,44,000

Kia Seltos 1.5 Diesel

HTE 6MT – Rs 10,45,000

HTK 6MT – Rs 11,79,000

HTK+ 6MT – Rs 12,99,000

HTK+ 6AT – Rs 13,95,000

HTX 6MT – Rs 14,75,000

HTX+ 6MT – Rs 15,79,000

GTX+ 6AT – Rs 17,65,000